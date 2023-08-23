Former Love Island star Rob Lipsett announces engagement to girlfriend Linda Smyth

The news was greeted with delight by a host of well-known faces who congratulated the couple

The former Love Island star Rob Lipsett has announced his engagement to girlfriend Linda Smyth by declaring: “We couldn’t be more excited.”

The fitness guru who is now a massively successful influencer proposed while on holidays in the south of Italy.

Rob, who briefly appeared on Love Island back in 2017, shared a clip on Instagram showing him getting down on one knee.

He wrote: “Best trip of our lives…We couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter.”

The news was greeted with delight by a host of well-known faces who congratulated the couple, including Greg O’Shea who wrote: “Oh my lord this has made my day. So happy for you two awesome souls.”

Roz Purcell commented: “Ah you guys…CONGRATS.”

Sophie Murray added: “AAAAH congratulations guys omg!!”

Ros Lipsett added: “My little brother is all grown up. Huge congratulations. So happy for you both.”

Rob and Kildare clothes-range owner Linda met at a friend’s house party five years ago.

"One day she came to this party I was throwing with her friend, and we just hit it off,” Rob said previously. “That was in 2018. We have been going strong ever since. She helps me run my business. She helps me record all my videos, takes all the photos, she's kind of like a personal assistant to me."

While fitness instructor Rob only lasted two days before being dumped off the show, he has since gone on to earn over €1million from his online fitness business and bought a fabulous home in Marbella.

"They asked me to go on, which is really nice. I had a fond experience, even going in before and afterwards," Rob told Sunday World previously.

"In total it was actually about 10 days, it was a few days in the hotel before and also hanging out with other contestants who got the boot afterwards. Even seeing the reaction online, and my friends. It was a great experience, a great laugh and I really enjoyed it.

"Linda didn't see it as she was in Australia when I was on it and we met maybe a year-and-a-half later. But all her friends saw it and she does think it's funny," he added.

Rob has made Marbella his home in recent years.

"It was when all the gyms closed in London and Ireland...I checked Marbella, and there were...hardly any restrictions. I noticed all my personal training, online coaching, on YouTube, everything actually increased when I was over here because it's such a great place to work."

He has even bought a villa there and last year revealed: "I'm really proud of it and I'm really proud of the way the renovation is going, it's a very creative process and I'm really enjoying it," he says.

He has over 630,000 followers on Instagram, while he reveals over 15,000 people pay $15 to $30 a month subscription to his online YouTube workout channel, while he has other revenue streams from the likes of protein cakes and clothing apparel.

"I have made a good bit - over a million from what I'm doing. I'm not making a million a year just yet, but I'm making hundreds of thousands a year," he says. "The goal would be a million per year but to be honest I'm pretty happy where I am now, I can't complain."

Rob is an old pal of McGregor’s and was in Las Vegas when the Crumlin man took on Floyd Mayweather in 2017

Last August the pair shared a bro-mo while on holidays and were seen slapping hands and embracing as they met on the street in Mallorca.

McGregor captioned a picture of the pair together, ‘I use to ride the 77 bus, now I ride the 77 Ferrari’, in reference to the Dublin Bus number and a sports car with the same number on the registration plate in the background.

Recalling his time in the villa he laughed when asked if he had any hanky panky.

"Not at all, I couldn't let my mother see that," he said last year. "I was very well behaved. The thing is, I already had a great life before that. YouTube was still my main job and I was working with tonnes of brands beforehand.

"I couldn't go in there and get cancelled, say whatever, sleep around and do bad things. So I'm very cautious of that, and was very mindful of that when I was in the villa as well. Maybe it would have gone better if I just went in, let loose, started arguments with everybody - but I wanted to be professional about it."

Speaking about Longford lass Maura Higgins who became a household name when she appeared on our screens in 2019, Robb called her a “legend”.

"We have never met in person. But from what I've seen online and from what I've even heard from other people. She is so nice to everyone. She is very professional, she's killing it and she's also a bit of craic."