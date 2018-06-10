Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies aged 68

The musician said in a Facebook post that Kirwan died on Friday in London. No cause of death was given.

Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968 until 1972, playing on the albums Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.

DANNY KIRWAN MAY 13, 1950 ~ JUNE 8, 2018 A TRIBUTE FROM MICK FLEETWOOD AND FLEETWOOD MAC Today was greeted by the sad... Posted by Mick Fleetwood on Friday, June 8, 2018

Fleetwood wrote that Kirwan’s legacy “will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac”.