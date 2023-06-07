Former Dublin football star Dr Noelle Healy marries partner in lavish summer wedding

Former Dublin footballer and RTE pundit Noelle Healy married her long-term partner Kevin O'Hanlon in a beautiful summer ceremony.

The ex-LGFA player, who works as a doctor, tied the knot in the capital over the bank holiday weekend, surrounded by friends, family and former teammates.

The gorgeous bride shared snaps from the day on Instagram, including those with her Dublin teammates Sinead Goldrick, Sinead Aherne and Sinead Goldrick who were bridesmaids.

Wedding party

Noelle looked stunning in her white dress with high neckline, headband and pear earrings.

The footballer’s new husband meanwhile looked suave, swapping a basic tux for a grey jacket and navy trousers.

Cake

"What more could a girl ask for,” Noelle captioned the photos.

“One of the classiest dresses I've ever seen, absolutely perfect. You were a stunning bride,” wrote one follower, while another added;

“Massive congratulations Noelle - you all looked beautiful. Wishing you both a lifetime of health & happiness.”

“Comhghairdeas Noelle, hope yee had an absolute BALL!” said a third.

Dublin LGFA also shared a group photo of Noelle along with her former teammates, writing; 'Sending you on our heartfelt congratulations Noelle, wishing you both many years of happiness."

Bride

“What a bridal party… just the 16 senior All Ireland medals between these 4 Dublin legends! Looking stunning Ladies.'

Noelle made her senior debut for Dublin back in 2007 when she was just 17 years old.

She retired in April 2021 following a stellar career which saw her claim five all-Ireland wins plus a Player of the Year award.