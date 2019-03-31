Louise Redknapp has opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to Jamie after almost two decades.

Louise Redknapp has opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to Jamie after almost two decades.

'For a long time it was easy to blame him' - Louise Redknapp opens up on marriage split from Jamie

The former Eternal star, who returned to the spotlight in 2016 on BBC series Strictly Come Dancing, split from her husband the following year.

Louise (44) and Jamie (45) have two children together and Louise left her career in music to be a stay-at-home mother to Charlie (14) and Beau (10).

Speaking about the split in The Mail On Sunday’s You magazine, Louise said she felt “a bit of a failure” after the break-up, but embraced the “second chance” given to her career-wise by Strictly.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

“I just didn't think it would ever happen for me,” she said of the opportunity. “I am pleased I did Strictly, because without it I think I wouldn't have had the courage. Any woman who's hit her 40s will understand that.”

Now Louise is starring in the West End production of 9 To 5 and preparing to release her first solo single, Stretch, in almost 20 years.

Louise Redknapp in 9 To 5 (Simon Turtle)

She said that she does not blame Jamie about her lack of motivation and career confidence during their marriage, adding, “I wish, three years ago, I'd been able to just speak up. For a long time it was easy to blame him.

“But actually, in the past six months, I've thought, you know what, it was down to me to say, 'Something's not right. My self-esteem is really struggling. I've got no passion. I love my kids more than anything in the world. I love what I do, too, and I haven't quite got the guts to go out and try to do it again.

Louise Redknapp signs with Warner Music UK (Warner Music UK/PA)

“I just didn't speak up. I don't blame anyone else for that. I wish I'd just gone, 'Right, the kids are getting older, and I love my job and I'm going to give it a real go, and Jamie, if you don't like it, tough. But if you do like it, let's talk about it.”

Currently they are successfully co-parenting their children and praised Jamie’s equally heavy involvement in their lives.

The star has ruled out using dating app Tinder to find a new parter, saying, “No way am I ever going anywhere near that. Could you imagine? My two younger brothers are on Tinder and they have a horrific time!

“They get blown out, they don’t get replies. I don’t know, I haven’t crossed that bridge yet.

“I think if I met the right person, but… I think I have issues. I’m quite reserved. I’m not that person on the dancefloor, flirting with all the men. I’m more likely to go and sit in the corner.”

Read more: 'He's my best friend' - Louise Redknapp on 'tough' divorce from husband Jamie

'It was very difficult for us' - Harry Redknapp says son Jamie's divorce was 'a big blow to all of us'

Online Editors