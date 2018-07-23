Footballer Gareth Bale 'calls off wedding' to childhood sweetheart amid 'family turmoil'
Footballer Gareth Bale has reportedly postponed his wedding to childhood sweetheart Emma Rhys Jones amid a bizarre family feud.
The Real Madrid star (29) has been engaged to the former hairdresser for two years and were due to marry this summer, but they have made the decision to cancel this year's ceremony until she improves her relationship with her father Martin.
Mr Rhys Jones was released from prison on financial fraud charges in September, and he reportedly started a new relationship with a florist. He was jailed in Spain and in the US over the last five years.
"There's so much family turmoil right now, they want things to settle down before tying the knot," a source told The Sun.
"They are still very much in love but they’ve had a lot of issues to deal with."
She is said to be uncomfortable with his new romance, saying she "doesn’t want her dad turning up at her wedding with a woman none off the family has ever met."
Emma's sister Katie's partner Alexander Williams also died earlier this year.
Gareth and Emma have three children together - Alba (five), Nava (two) and Axel (two months). They are expected to exchange vows in Italy next summer.
Online Editors
