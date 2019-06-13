Fleetwood Mac check into luxury Dublin hotel ahead of sold-out gig

The legendary band will take to the stage of the RDS tonight in one of the most anticipated concerts of the year and have been enjoying some downtime in Dublin since arriving on Tuesday. Most of the band including Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie and Neil Finn checked into the five-star Merrion Hotel, one of the preferred hotels for incoming celebrities, diplomats and performers.

Stevie Nicks, on the other hand, is staying at a separate hotel to the rest of the band.

Just last week, Metallica enjoyed a brief sojourn at the luxury hotel and this year alone it has hosted Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Chris Hughes; while it has played host to nearly every visiting A-lister including Matt Damon, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Naomi Campbell and Kate Beckinsale.

Christine McVie arrives at her Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com

Online Editors