Style Celebrity News

Friday 14 June 2019

Fleetwood Mac check into luxury Dublin hotel ahead of sold-out gig

Fleetwood Mac arrive at their Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert this week
Fleetwood Mac arrive at their Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert this week
Neil Finn arrives at his Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com
Mike Campbell arrives at his Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com
Christine McVie arrives at her Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com
John McVie arrives at his Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com
Mick Fleetwood arrives at his Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Fleetwood Mac are celebrating their time in Ireland in appropriate rock star style.

The legendary band will take to the stage of the RDS tonight in one of the most anticipated concerts of the year and have been enjoying some downtime in Dublin since arriving on Tuesday. Most of the band including Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie and Neil Finn checked into the five-star Merrion Hotel, one of the preferred hotels for incoming celebrities, diplomats and performers.

Stevie Nicks, on the other hand, is staying at a separate hotel to the rest of the band.

Just last week, Metallica enjoyed a brief sojourn at the luxury hotel and this year alone it has hosted Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Chris Hughes; while it has played host to nearly every visiting A-lister including Matt Damon, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Naomi Campbell and Kate Beckinsale.

Christine McVie arrives at her Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com
Christine McVie arrives at her Dublin hotel ahead of their RDS concert on Thursday. Picture: VIPIreland.com

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section