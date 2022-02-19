‘First time here, I’m so excited’ – Una Healy shares beach snaps as she takes Mexico holiday

Una Healy has shared stunning bikini snaps as her lavish holiday in Mexico gets underway.

Taking to Instagram the 40-year-old posted pictures of herself in a two-piece purple bikini as she posed on her balcony, showing off her toned abs.

Another candid shot shows the beauty walking through the clear waters off the coast of Mexico.

“Made it to Mexico,” she captioned the shots. “First time here I’m so excited.”

The mum of two is staying at the exclusive Secrets The Vine, a 5 star adults only hotel on Kukulkan Boulevard.

She shared a video showing off her spacious apartment, which overlooks the Caribbean Sea, complete with sofas, a dining area, a bathtub, flat screen and double bed.

Una is in the lap of luxury at the resort which has a spa, gym, hair salon as well as gourmet food including Asian, Italian, Mexican, Peruvian and Mediterranean options.

Prices for a stay at the glamorous hotels start at over 600 per night.

With no sign of her children, Una's holiday companion has so far remained behind the camera.

The Tipperary beauty is rumoured to be dating a Dublin man who works as a Garda in the City centre.

Una’s well deserved break comes just weeks after her ex-husband Ben Foden admitted responsibility for their split in 2018.

Ben admitted that he made things very stressful for the singer after cheating on her and ending their six-year marriage.