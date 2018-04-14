First pics of Coachella 2018 have landed: Kylie Jenner among celebs and fashionistas hitting festival
Coachella is under way and tousled bed heads and Woodstock-inspired 70s style are ubiquitous among the celebs and fashionistas descending on Palm Springs.
New mum Kylie Jenner has jetted in with sister Kourtney Kardashian, her boyfriend Travis Scott, Jodyn Woods and Younes Bedjima.
Kylie (20) gave birth to daughter Stormi on February 1 and she shared a pic of herself with a neon pink wig captioned, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" which may be a reference to a quote by Regina George's mum in Mean Girls.
Paris Jackson and Cindy Crawford have also shared images of themselves on Instagram.
Around 100,000 festival goers will hit Palm Springs for each day of the festival.
Rap star Cardi B, who just announced her pregnancy, is gearing up for her set on Sunday, having splashed out $300,000 of her own cash on her stage set.
Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are headlining the festival which runs until Sunday April 22.
Check out the gallery of artists, celebs, and festival goers above.
