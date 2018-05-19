Style Celebrity News

First look: Meghan Markle beams in Givenchy wedding dress as she ties the knot with Britain's Prince Harry

Bride looked relaxed in Givenchy wedding gown as she headed into St George's Chapel ahead of wedding service

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Karen Birney

Meghan Markle beamed in a beautiful, contemporary style wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, as she arrived at St George's Chapel to marry Britain's Prince Harry.

Wearing a stunning A-line wedding gown featuring a chic boat neck and a veil covering her face, the bride smiled as she exited the car shared with her mother Doria, after taking the 30 minute drive from Cliveden House.

Her minimal style dress - which features three quarter length sleeves and a bateau neck line - was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy, Kensington Palace confirmed.

She opted to wear a long veil which is said to represent the Commonwealth, and was also designed by Clare Waight Keller.

A statement from Kensington Palace said: "Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

Meghan wears a diamond tiara, on loan from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and her mother Doria wears a beautiful light lime green and chic beret.

Meghan was joined on the aisle by the groom's father, Britain's Prince Charles, who walked her part of the way down the aisle after the bride's father was forced to pull out due to ill health.

Present at the chapel include celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.

The couple's wedding party includes four page boys and six flower girls, Prince William acts as best man for his brother Harry, however Meghan opted to forgo a chief bridesmaid or maid of honour.

It has been confirmed that Harry will wear a ring after he is married, while in the vows Meghan will not promise to obey her husband, as the wording of the service is more contemporary than traditional.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The gospel choir will perform Etta James’ uplifting version of Amen/This Little Light of Mine as the newlyweds leave the chapel.

Kensington Palace said the couple had thought carefully about the music and hymns and other parts of the ceremony, and also turned to Charles for help.

In keeping with British royal wedding tradition, the country's National Anthem will be played at the end.

