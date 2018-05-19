First look: Meghan Markle beams in chic white wedding dress as she arrives at Windsor Castle for royal wedding
Bride looked relaxed in Givenchy wedding gown as she headed into St George's Chapel ahead of wedding service
Meghan Markle beamed in a beautiful, contemporary style wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, as she arrived at St George's Chapel to marry Britain's Prince Harry.
Wearing a stunning A-line wedding gown featuring a chic boat neck and a veil covering her face, the bride smiled as she exited the car shared with her mother Doria, after taking the 30 minute drive from Cliveden House.
Her dress was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy, Kensington Palace confirmed.
Meghan's mother Doria wears a beautiful cream suit and chic beret.
Meghan was joined on the aisle by the groom's father, Britain's Prince Charles, who walked her part of the way down the aisle after the bride's father was forced to pull out due to ill health.
Present at the chapel include celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.
The couple's wedding party includes four page boys and six flower girls, Prince William acts as best man for his brother Harry, however Meghan opted to forgo a chief bridesmaid or maid of honour.
It has been confirmed that Harry will wear a ring after he is married, while in the vows Meghan will not promise to obey her husband, as the wording of the service is more contemporary than traditional.
Read more: In Pictures: Wedding guests begin arriving at Windsor ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day
The gospel choir will perform Etta James’ uplifting version of Amen/This Little Light of Mine as the newlyweds leave the chapel.
Kensington Palace said the couple had thought carefully about the music and hymns and other parts of the ceremony, and also turned to Charles for help.
In keeping with British royal wedding tradition, the country's National Anthem will be played at the end.
Online Editors
