First look at Javicia Leslie in new Batwoman suit

Batwoman fans have been given a first look at Javicia Leslie in the newly designed suit after she replaced Ruby Rose as the crimefighting superhero.

Leslie is the first black actress to play the character in a live-action film or TV show and will star in the upcoming second season.

The redesigned suit will debut in the third episode as Leslie’s Ryan Wilder puts her own stamp on Batwoman.

The black and red outfit’s most striking difference is the hair – Leslie will wear an afro with red streaks, while Rose had long, bright red hair.

The new suit features red gauntlets and introduces a red belt with the famous bat logo, as well as shorter boots.

German-born Leslie, a largely unknown actress when announced as Rose’s replacement in July, worked with costume designer Maya Mani and executive producer Caroline Dries on the new batsuit.

The 33-year-old said: “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honour to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya.

“I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Leslie is best known for starring in two seasons of TV comedy God Friended Me.

The character of Wilder is described as “likeable and messy”.

Australian star Rose said it was a “very difficult decision” to step down.

Batwoman airs in the UK on E4.

