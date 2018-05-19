First glimpse of Meghan Markle as she heads towards Windsor to wed Britain's Prince Harry
Bride appears in a white wedding gown with a wide boat neck, a veil and tiara
She no doubt is feeling the butterflies as she heads towards St George's Chapel ahead of exchanging vows with Britain's Prince Harry, but bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked relaxed as she waved to cameras with her mother by her side.
Thousands have lined the streets of Windsor hoping to get a first glimpse of the bride on the way to her wedding - and perhaps more importantly for some - to catch sight of her wedding dress.
The bride has left Cliveden House in a Rolls Royce vintage Phantom, and appears to be in a gown with a boat neck style and a veil over her face, while her mother dons a chic cream beret.
Already present at the chapel include celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.
Meghan's car will take approximately 30 minutes to get to the chapel, where Britain's Prince Charles will be waiting to walk the bride up the aisle.
Online Editors
Related Content
- In Pictures: Wedding guests begin arriving at Windsor ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day
- Irish designer Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's
- Oprah arrives at British royal wedding ahead
- British royal wedding: Harry and Meghan put personal touch on wedding ceremony
- British royal wedding: Princess Diana’s sister to give reading at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding service