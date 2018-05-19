Style Celebrity News

Saturday 19 May 2018

First glimpse of Meghan Markle as she heads towards Windsor to wed Britain's Prince Harry

Bride appears in a white wedding gown with a wide boat neck, a veil and tiara

Meghan Markle departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
Karen Birney

Karen Birney

She no doubt is feeling the butterflies as she heads towards St George's Chapel ahead of exchanging vows with Britain's Prince Harry, but bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked relaxed as she waved to cameras with her mother by her side.

Thousands have lined the streets of Windsor hoping to get a first glimpse of the bride on the way to her wedding - and perhaps more importantly for some - to catch sight of her wedding dress.

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Amal and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The bride has left Cliveden House in a Rolls Royce vintage Phantom, and appears to be in a gown with a boat neck style and a veil over her face, while her mother dons a chic cream beret.

Already present at the chapel include celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Meghan's car will take approximately 30 minutes to get to the chapel, where Britain's Prince Charles will be waiting to walk the bride up the aisle.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section