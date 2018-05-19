First glimpse of Meghan Markle as she heads towards Windsor to wed Britain's Prince Harry

She no doubt is feeling the butterflies as she heads towards St George's Chapel ahead of exchanging vows with Britain's Prince Harry, but bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked relaxed as she waved to cameras with her mother by her side.

