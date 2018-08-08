Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Final suspect arrested over death of rapper XXXTentacion

Four men are accused following the rap star’s death in June.

XXXTentacion died in June (Miami- Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself in to authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday night that 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s Fort Lauderdale office.

Newsome and three other men are accused of killing XXXTentacion in June.

The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership.

Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times.

The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing 50,000 US dollars.

Newsome was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Press Association

