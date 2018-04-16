Feminist author Germaine Greer on Meghan Markle: 'I think she'll bolt - she's bolted before'

Feminist author Germaine Greer has shared her opinion on the upcoming royal wedding, predicting Meghan Markle will "bolt" from her marriage to Prince Harry due to the fact that she has been married previously.

Markle was married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson for two years, before splitting in 2013. Greer said she has given up too much of her identity, including her citizenship, her career and moving 3,000 miles away from her home, for the couple's marriage to last forever.

"I think she’ll bolt. She bolted before," Greer told Australia's 60 Minutes. "I hope in a way that she’ll bolt, but maybe she’ll take Harry with her."

Guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be caught up in a multi-million-pound secutiry operation. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Harry previously spoke about his desire to leave his position within the British royal family, saying he was convinced to stay out of loyalty and appreciation for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "She will see vistas of boredom that are unbelievable. I think the pressure to escape from the firm is crushing," she added.

When asked why she thinks Markle would give up her entire life as she knows it, she wryly responded: "Why would a girl born in poverty marry a man worth 53 million quid? I can't think of a single reason." In the no-holds-barred interview, Ms Greer added that she doesn't believe in the institution of marriage, saying it "doesn't deliver what is says on the tin" and despite her personal predictions, sent the engaged couple her well wishes.

Germaine Greer. Photo: PA

"I wish them all the best, I hope they have a wonderful life together," she said. "Let’s hope they’re in love. If they’re not it’s going to be totally unbearable." Meghan and Harry will wed on May 19 in a star-studded ceremony, details of which are being kept under lock and key, including confirmation of guests, Meghan's dress designer and who exactly will be walking the bride-to-be up the aisle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England

Online Editors