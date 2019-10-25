Style Celebrity News

Friday 25 October 2019

Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

The Desperate Housewives star was released from a low-security prison for women.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The US Bureau of Prisons said the Desperate Housewives star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

PA Media

Independent Style

Also in this section