Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The US Bureau of Prisons said the Desperate Housewives star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

PA Media