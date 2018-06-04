'Feeling so lucky' - Vogue Williams shares photos from her glamorous Dublin baby shower

The TV presenter (32) is due to welcome her first child with her fiancée Spencer Matthews in the autumn and she celebrated her pregnancy with a brunch at House, Dublin this afternoon.

She shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram, writing: "Feeling so lucky to have the very best friends and family in the world. "House Dublin thank you so much for throwing me the best baby shower, food, drinks, staff and decorations were all so amazing...

"Going to bed very happy this evening." The Dubliner looked characteristically chic in a white dress from Novo London, teamed with simple gold jewellery, heels and sunglasses.

While Vogue and Spencer are still waiting on the arrival of their son, she revealed earlier this month that she hopes to have more children. "We always wanted to have a baby before a wedding and obviously right now the baby is the priority. But I'm excited about getting married. It will probably be next year and we want a big party," she said.

"In five years' time, I want to have had baby number two with Spencer. I want a family and I just want us to be happy, which I'm sure we will be."

Online Editors