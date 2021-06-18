Irish writer Stefanie Preissner, best known as the creator of comedy-drama Can't Cope, Won't Cope, has suggested that Father’s Day should be renamed 'Father Figure's Day'.

With Sunday marking Father's Day in Ireland this year, there have been some suggestion that the day needs a rebrand.

Columnist and screenwriter Stefanie told Newstalk Breakfast it was not about getting rid of Father's Day altogether.

“I don’t want to get rid of Father’s Day - I want to just expand it a bit,” she said. “It’s still Father’s Day, but we just put the word ‘Figures’ in there so those of us who don’t have dads can get involved.

Read More

“I think Mother Figure’s Day is also something that needs to be [considered]. I just think the world could be a little more inclusive."

“I’m not here to take Father’s Day away from anyone - I think it’s really, really fabulous. Showing gratitude to people who love you and do things for you is always lovely."

She also explained that once she had to make a Father's Day card in school "for a father that didn't exist".

She said: "There are plenty of times I’ve gotten my needs met elsewhere - whether it’s from a friend’s dad who I went to for advice, or my uncle when I was growing up.

“It’s kind of weird on Father’s Day to acknowledge someone who isn’t actually your dad. If that was normalised, there are plenty of people I’d love to give cards to if it was Father Figure’s Day.

“I did see a card once that said ‘you’re like a father to me’... but the cart can’t come before the horse.”