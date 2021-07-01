Fashion photographer Molly Keane’s warning as she gets ‘Covid-19 suspected Delta variant’

Fashion photographer Molly Keane has said she has “Covid-19 suspected Delta variant” as she shared her symptoms with her followers.

Keane, who featured in Sky Arts Master of Photography, has issued a word of warning to members of the public about the latest strain of the disease after she got it off her partner.

The 22-year-old from Donegal said that she did not realise how much more contagious it was and that people may not be aware of how different the symptoms are with the original variant.

Writing on her Instagram to her 6,700 Followers, she reiterated advice that not everyone may experience every symptom associated with the virus.

She said that to some people, it might just like “like you have a bad hangover, a bad dose of hay fever or just a funny off feeling. Some people have only been getting sniffles and nothing else.”

The singer said that her partner suspects they got it from sitting outside on a picnic bench having a pint with a friend who has since tested positive.

“It’s that easy to get it,” she said.

“Before we got it, I was under the impression that meeting people outside was totally fine.”

She said that she didn’t want to “freak anyone out” but they had kept their social circle small during the pandemic and “still managed to get it.”

Her first symptom was a runny nose which she thought was hay fever and said that her and her partner are now in quarantine until July 9, which is also her birthday.

She said she’s “doing OK” but has aches, bad nausea and exhaustion and wants people to be aware of social distancing even when outdoors. “It feels like a really, really bad flu with a tummy bug on top of it,” she said.