'Farewell Kerrygold and the most perfect spuds in the world' - Sarah Jessica Parker says poetic goodbye to Donegal

The Sex and the City star (53) and her husband of 21 years Matthew Broderick (56) are both head over heels for our little island and regularly visit their modest cottage in Kilcar, Donegal, where they enjoy an anonymity away from their normal, paparazzi-filled lives. In contrast to their New York City base, where photographers camp outside their €30m townhouse to catch SJP's inspiring street style, both have spoken fondly of the privacy they enjoy when they visit Ireland.

And their love affair shows no sign of waning as the four-time Golden Globe winner shared an Instagram post saying her farewells, writing: "Farewell sultry and fickle skies. Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys. Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf.

"Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles. Farewell "marked bags", lamb cutlets and Kerrygold. Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all. X,SJC"

They touched down on Irish soil in late July and have just wrapped their two week holiday here.

The Hollywood power couple's love affair with Ireland is well documented and both rave about the country at every chance, which dates back to Matthew's childhood as he often spent summer in Kilcar, where his family hails from and now, he brings his own children - James (15) and twins Marion and Tabitha (nine) - to enjoy the same holiday.

“It always feels like it’s a place that is perhaps foolishly more private to us, and there’s a simplicity to the time that we spend there, and the people are so lovely. At this point it feels a little bit like home, in some way," Parker told the Irish Independent in 2015.

“We would be delighted to decamp to Ireland. Move the children, put them in school there, have tea every day, a proper fry. It’s just an exquisite, beautiful, relaxing, wonderful place for ourselves and for our children."

Broderick also said their children enjoy the freedom that comes from being away from NYC, adding: "The kids seem to love it. They keep asking when can we go back. They can run around and don’t have to be watched so much."

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker stops for a Guinness in Foley's Pub in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

Online Editors