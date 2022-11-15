Fans react to Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating rumours: ‘This is a surprise to no one’

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are the newest rumoured celebrity couple, which apparently comes as a surprise to absolutely no one.

The rumours of a relationship between the pair began on Sunday 13 November, when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted an alleged sighting of Ratajkowski and Davidson looking cozy on a date in Brooklyn, New York. “CAN’T BELIEVE I’M SAYING THIS ANON PLS,” read the all-caps anonymous submission. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALL.”

“His hands were all over her and they’re clearly hooking up,” the post claimed.

Of course, the anonymous post was just an alleged sighting of the supposed couple. But DeuxMoi – which boasts 1.7m followers on Instagram – has become known for being the go-to for celebrity news, such as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ breakup, and Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating.

Pete Davidson. Picture: Reuters

Pete Davidson. Picture: Reuters

After DeuxMoi shared the anonymous tip to their Instagram story on Sunday night, fans instantly took to social media to share their thoughts about the new celebrity pairing. Many users were not surprised that Ratajkowski, 31, and Davidson, 28, are rumoured to be dating, given the fact that the former Saturday Night Live star has made a habit of dating models and actresses seemingly out of his league. Although, his “BDE” has often been cited as the main reason for his illustrious dating history.

“This is a surprise to no one,” one person tweeted.

“Someone needs to do an thesis study on how Pete Davidson managed to score Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski in the same lifetime,” another user suggested.

“Pete Davidson is real living proof that you can pull ANYONE if you’re funny enough,” said someone else.

Others were simply confused by Davidson’s success record, with one person writing: “This man has successfully pulled some of the most sought after women in America. And I still don’t understand.”

“How is he doing this,” someone else asked, while another user joked: “He can’t keep getting away with this.”

Some also noted a new pattern in Davidson’s dating history, after the King of Staten Island actor ended his nine-month relationship with Kardashian in August.

“Recently divorced single moms are his new type huh,” one person said.

In September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, following claims that he cheated on her. The former couple share a one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Since then, the supermodel and My Body author has been romantically linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Ratajkowski and Davidson have yet to publicly address the relationship rumours. The Independent has reached out to their representatives for comment.