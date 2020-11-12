Fan frenzy following announcement Friends reunion filming has been rescheduled

Friends actor Matthew Perry has sent fans into a frenzy by confirming that a highly-anticipated reunion of the hit show has been rescheduled to March.

The special one-off show was due to start filming in August, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been due to launch with the HBO Max streaming service in May, before Hollywood production was halted.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Perry, who plays the smart-mouthed Chandler, tweeted on Thursday evening: “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March.

“Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

The tweet has already received more than 50,000 likes and 2,000 replies from excited fans.

Filming for the Friends special will take place on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, California.

It will bring together the original cast of Perry and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

PA Media