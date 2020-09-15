Family of Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband airs advert during DWTS premiere

Carole Baskin and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov. made their Dancing With The Stars debut (ABC/Laretta Houston/PA)

The family of Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband has aired an advert during the premiere of Dancing With The Stars appealing for information on his disappearance.

Millionaire Don Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin has repeatedly denied claims she was involved.

The disappearance was a running theme in Netflix’s wildly popular documentary series Tiger King.

Baskin, 59, made her Dancing With The Stars debut when the series premiered in the US on Monday. During an advertising break, Lewis’s family featured in a commercial asking for information about his disappearance.

His daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna shared a heartfelt plea for information while Lewis’s former assistant, Anne, said “all we’re asking is justice for Don”.

The family’s lawyer then mentioned Baskin by name. He said: “Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers; they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?”

A 100,000 dollar (£77,800) reward is on offer.

During the show, Baskin wore tiger stripes while dancing to Survivor’s 1982 hit Eye Of The Tiger.

She and partner Pasha Pashkov received the lowest score on opening night, with 11.

Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, kicked off looking slightly different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were seated more than six feet apart, while there was no studio audience.

The celebrities were paired with their professional partners during opening night. They include Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who is with Gleb Savchenko, actor Jesse Metcalfe and his partner Sharna Burgess and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, partnered with Cheryl Burke.

Other celebrity contestants include Catfish host Nev Schulman, singer Nelly and actress Skai Jackson.

Len Goodman is usually a judge on the show but is unable to travel from the UK due to the coronavirus outbreak. He made a remote appearance to congratulate new host Tyra Banks and judge Hough.

“The show looks great and you’re doing a fabulous job,” Goodman told supermodel Banks. “And it’s great to see my old friend Derek has graduated to the judges’ desk.”

Dancing With The Stars continues on US TV.

