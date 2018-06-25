Style Celebrity News

Monday 25 June 2018

Fallon responds to Trump’s Twitter dig with refugee group donation pledge

The president had earlier told Fallon to “be a man”.

Jimmy Fallon has said he will make a donation to an immigration group in Donald Trump’s name (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Mr Trump hit out at the chatshow host after he revealed he was “devastated” by critics of his Tonight Show interview with the then-presidential candidate, when he playfully petted the politician’s hair.

The president is currently under intense criticism for a policy of separating children of illegal immigrants from their parents at the border.

Fallon said he will make a donation to the Refugee And Immigrant Center For Education And Legal Services in the politician’s name.

He said: “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.”

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trump told Fallon he was “whimpering” before telling him to “be a man”.

The comments were in response to Fallon telling the Hollywood Reporter he had made a “mistake” in his handling of an interview with Mr Trump in September 2016, before he was elected president.

