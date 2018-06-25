Fallon responds to Trump’s Twitter dig with refugee group donation pledge

Mr Trump hit out at the chatshow host after he revealed he was “devastated” by critics of his Tonight Show interview with the then-presidential candidate, when he playfully petted the politician’s hair.

The president is currently under intense criticism for a policy of separating children of illegal immigrants from their parents at the border.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Fallon said he will make a donation to the Refugee And Immigrant Center For Education And Legal Services in the politician’s name.