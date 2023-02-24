| 5.4°C Dublin

Fair City star Jenny Dixon and former TD husband Tom Neville announce birth of twin girls

The babies were born in Dublin’s Rotunda hospital 

Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville. Photo: Instagram Expand

Eugene Masterson

CELEBRITY couple Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville announced tonight they have become proud parents to twin daughters.

The babies were born in Dublin’s Rotunda hospital on Monday.

