Fair City star Jenny Dixon and ex-TD husband bring twin girls home six weeks after birth

‘Homecoming. Worth the wait,’ she wrote

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon and her ex-TD husband Tom Neville have shared their delight as they brought their baby twins girls home after more than six weeks in hospital.

The Dublin actress gave birth to little girls Bella and Capri back in February and as the babies were born prematurely they have been cared for since then in the neo-natal unit in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.

Sharing the news with her followers, Dixon wrote: “Homecoming. Worth the wait. A million thanks to the superstars who looked after our little princesses and everyone who’s been a part of our journey."

Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville shared the news on Instagram

She added: “Welcome home baby girls... Welcome to the world Bella & Capri. May everything great come your way. Let’s have adventures, let’s buy the dolls, dance in the rain & go to all kinds of magical lands. Mammy & Daddy.”

The words accompanied a sweet video montage of the moment the family left the hospital as well as snaps of beautiful baby girls Bella and Capri.

It shows the couple walking down the hall carrying their daughters and ringing the bell before leaving hospital.

The actor, who played Kerri-Ann Bishop in the long-running RTÉ soap, and the former TD announced in February that they had become parents to two daughters.

Sharing the news at the time, Jenny wrote: “Bella Sky Neville and Capri Lucia Neville were born Monday 20th February 2023 (girls in neo natal and doing well),” announced Jenny.

“To Professor Jennifer Donnelly and the entire team of midwives and staff we thank you so much.”

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison was among the first to congratulate the couple."

“Congratulations to you both and welcome to the world Bella and Capri! Beautiful names,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jenny (38) famously played Kerri-Ann Bishop in Fair City, until her character was stabbed to death nearly four years ago.

Tom (46) was a Fine Gael TD for Limerick county, until he lost his seat in the last election. Earlier this year he took up a new job in London.

The couple wed in Dublin in June 2019, with then Taoiseach and fellow Fine Gael politician Leo Varadkar wishing Tom and his new bride well.

Before going into acting Dubliner Jenny was a teacher. She later spent a couple of years in Los Angeles, trying her hand at acting and modelling and famously hung out with Hugh Hefner in the Playboy mansion.

Tom hails from Rathkeale and was initially co-opted to Limerick county council in 2003 to replace his father.

Following the economic crash he emigrated to Australia for four years and when Dan gave up his Dail seat in 2016 Tom ran and was elected and replaced him.

Tom has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in several short films. Earlier this year he took up a new job in London with TikTok in their brand management division.