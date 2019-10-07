Fair City actress Amilia Stewart tied the knot with beau Conall Keating over the weekend.

Fair City star Amilia Stewart ties the knot with Conall Keating in Sligo

The pair said 'I do' in front of friends and family during a lavish ceremony in the West of Ireland at the Diamond Coast Hotel, Sligo.

Amongst the star-studded guest list was Conall's uncle, Ronan Keating who was joined by wife Storm Keating and daughters Missy and Ali and son Jack.

Fair City actor Johnny Ward and Dancing With The Stars pro Emily Barker were also at the nuptials.

Conell and Amilia via Twitter / Amilia_Stewart

Amilia, who plays Katy O'Brien in the RTÉ soap, has kept tight-lipped on the details of her wedding gown, but wore a stunning ankle length gown for day two of the weekend-long wedding celebrations before changing into a white jumpsuit to perform a special dance number.

The couple announced their engagement on St Stephen's Day, where Amilia showcased her stunning diamond ring on social media.

""I choose you. In every life, in every version of reality it’s always been you, my Amilia..."," the actress wrote.

"Last night my Conall got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I said YES!!!!"

Online Editors