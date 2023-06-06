Fair City star Aisling Kearns shares some happy news while on ‘baby moon’ in Portugal

The social media star who is known for her 'Irish Mammy' gags, posted the happy news on Instagram

Fair City star Aisling Kearns has revealed she's expecting her first child while on “baby moon” in sunny Portugal.

The social media star who is known for her 'Irish Mammy' gags, posted the happy news on Instagram while posing with her growing baby bump while holidaying in the Algarve.

She is seen in the pictures, smiling alongside her partner Dave Fennell as they shared the sweet moment.

“About to take the ‘Irish Mammy’ to a whole new level,” Aisling wrote, posing with her sonogram.

The mum-to-be also shared a short video of when she found out she was pregnant, adding: “Sharing the news.”

Well-known celebs and close friends were quick to flock to the comments to wish her well following the announcement.

“Ahhhhh amazing news!!!! Huge congrats,” Dancing With The Stars’ Carl Mullan wrote.

“Ahhhhhhhhh this is gorgeous! Congrats,” presenter Fionnuala Jay wrote.

“Noway fecking way! A small bagel cooking. Massive congratulations lads,” fellow online star Tadhg Flemming added.

Aisling later took to the comments of her original post to thank all those who reached out and shared the love.

“Just want to say a MASSIVE thank you to each and every comment, message etc your well wishes mean so much to us!”

“I tried to acknowledge everyone’s comment/message but forgive me if I missed a few! Thank you again so much! And I’ll be back on properly when we get home from our ‘baby moon’ as they call it,” she continued.