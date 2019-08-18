Fair City actor George McMahon marries Rachel Smyth with Keith Duffy as celebrant in stunning Spanish ceremony

Now that Boyzone are calling it a day after 25 years Keith Duffy looks like he could be starting a new career - as a wedding celebrant!

Keith was chosen by Fair City actor George 'Mondo' McMahon and his partner Rachel Smyth to marry them in a humanist-style ceremony in Spain on Thursday.

Celebrations at the wedding of Fair City star, George McMahon and Rachel Smyth, in Nerja, southern Spain. The couple were married with the help of Boyzone singer Keith Duffy. PIC: Mark Beltran/Solarpix.com

The couple legally tied the knot at a private service in Ireland just days before, with just Keith and Rachel's sister Ava as their witnesses.

The quartet was then joined by 80 friends and family members at a remote farmhouse near Nerja on the Costa Del Sol for an outdoor wedding celebration on Thursday evening.

Pics show celebrations at the wedding of Fair City star, George McMahon and Rachel Smyth, in Nerja, southern Spain. The couple were married with the help of Boyzone singer Keith Duffy. PIC: Mark Beltran/Solarpix.com

The couple's charming 14-month-old daughter Frankie was a little flowergirl at the ceremony, escorted by Rachel's niece Eve (16).

"It was genuinely the best day of our lives, it was just brilliant from start to finish," George (35) tells us.

L-R Tom Neville, Jenny Dixon, Michaela O'Neill, Ryan Andrews at wedding of Fair City star, George McMahon and Rachel Smyth, in Nerja, southern Spain. The couple were married with the help of Boyzone singer Keith Duffy. PIC: Mark Beltran/Solarpix.com

The actor, who was dressed in a Marc Darcy tweed suit, admits that he was a "bag of nerves" in the lead up.

"People were saying to me, 'Are you alright George, you're going to wear the soles out of your feet,' I was just pacing and pacing and pacing," he recalls.

"Then as soon as I saw Frankie walking up the aisle I broke down crying. Then when everyone saw me breaking down, everyone else started crying. Then Rachel followed [down the aisle] and I thought she looked absolutely stunning. I thought I was invisible behind my shades, but everyone was like, 'No we saw you crying'."

Choreographer Rachel (32) was walked down the aisle by her beaming father Paul, as her mum Tressa looked proudly on.

George McMahon and Rachel Smyth with guests after their marriage in Nerja, southern Spain. PIC: Mark Beltran/Solarpix.com

Flanking Rachel were her three sisters, Arlene, Erica and Ava, who were bridesmaids.

George's best man was his closest friend growing up, Ronan Carroll. His groomsmen were his brother-in-law Ronan O'Halloran, and fellow actor Dave O'Sullivan, who plays Decco in Fair City. He was ­accompanied by his newly-pregnant girlfriend Kim.

Keith Duffy at the wedding of Fair City star, George McMahon and Rachel Smyth, in Nerja, southern Spain. PIC: Mark Beltran/Solarpix.com

George's parents, Dee and George senior, and sister Kim, joyfully joined in the celebration.

Actress Jenny Dixon, who played Kerri-Ann in Fair City, and her new husband, politician Tom ­Neville TD, who are on honeymoon in Europe also dropped in for the party, as did Ryan Andrews (who plays Sean in the RTÉ soap) and his girlfriend Michaela.

Cortijo Maria Luisa, in Nerja southern Spain. PIC: Mark Beltran/Solarpix.com

Meanwhile, Tony Kenny and his daughter Vicky sang during the ceremony (Tony performed Unchained Melody).

Stunning Rachel was dressed in a gown made by Malaga-based designer Rosa Clara, while the bridesmaids were dressed by JJ's House.

George, who grew up in ­Celbridge, Co Kildare, has known Rachel since she was 16 and the couple became close during their 20s when they hung out with mutual friends and cast members while working in Dublin.

They became pally with Keith Duffy down through the years.

"Myself, Rachel and Keith ended up working on a gig together," he explains. "We were all staying in the same accommodation and we hung out and we got close. We stayed in touch ever since.

"Keith saw that myself and ­Rachel got on really really well. He said, 'The two of youse are going going to end up together'. We didn't believe him at the time, because we were just good pals. Within a year then we were together and he texted me saying, 'I told you so'."

The pair decided to ask Keith not only to be a witness at the civil ceremony but to be their celebrant at the main event.

"It was just a very special occasion and the fact that Keith knows us so well and he's a brilliant speaker," George points out. "He really hit all the right notes.

"I suppose I don't have any brothers so we'd always say he was the brother that I never had.

"We just thought it was the right thing, because he was kind of part of our story and we thought there would be no better way to include him in our celebrations than to ask him to marry us. He actually joked about that as well. He said, 'When Rachael and George asked me to marry them...well I'm already married, sorry!'."

The wedding party enjoyed an Argentinean themed barbeque afterwards, with plenty of wine, sangria and cava.

There were messages in a video compilation from Maclean Burke (Fair City's Damien), Shane Lowry, Brian McFadden, Shane Lynch and Twink.

Keith, who was accompanied by wife Lisa and daughter Mia (19), told us: "I love George like a brother and Rachel is the perfect pairing. I was delighted and honoured to be part of something so so special to both of them."

