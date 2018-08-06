Facts Of Life star Charlotte Rae dies aged 92

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom The Facts Of Life, has died at the age of 92.

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom The Facts Of Life, has died at the age of 92.

Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died on Sunday at her Los Angeles home.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Rae originated the character of Edna Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC’s comedy Diff’rent Strokes, then took Mrs Garrett with her for the spin-off The Facts Of Life, which premiered the following season.

Initially set at a girls’ boarding school, that NBC series ran for nine seasons, though Rae left after its seventh year.

Her many stage roles include that of Mammy Yokum, created by her for the 1956 Broadway musical Li’l Abner.

Press Association