Fab four feud 'began when Prince Harry berated Kate and William for not supporting Meghan enough'

The feud between the Cambridge and Sussex families reportedly began when Harry berated his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton for not supporting his new wife Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year, the couples, who had been operating the Kensington Palace umbrella, severed their last official ties together with Meghan and Harrry moving their work to Buckingham Palace instead. It comes after more than a year of persistent rumours of tension between the brothers and subsequently their wives.

While William and Kate have a clearly defined path as Britain's future king and queen consort, Harry has a more flexible future and is trying to carve out an independent path for his wife and their son Archie. He is famously protective of Meghan and according to a new report, "read William and Kate the riot act" for not being more overtly supportive of her, which prompted tension between the households.

The couples were said to be at their home in Kensington Palace and Harry let his feelings be known after the children had gone to bed, according to the Daily Mail.

A compromise was made that Kate would try to support Meghan and more and is said to have dropped by with flowers the following day and agreed to join her at Wimbledon in 2018, which appears to now be an annual tradition between the two.

The Sussexes moved out of the two-bedroom home where Harry lived for years and the couple shared for the first few months of their marriage, moving to Windsor for more privacy and have also established their own charity, separating from the Royal Foundation, which Harry founded alongside William in 2009.

Meghan Markle at the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in London on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Online Editors