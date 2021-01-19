‘Extremely lucky’ – RTÉ’s Shay Byrne on recovery from Covid-19

An RTÉ Radio 1 presenter has spoken about his fight with Covid-19 and said he is “extremely lucky” to be on the mend after contracting the virus.

‘Rising Time’ presenter Shay Byrne returned to the airwaves this morning, having caught Coronavirus at the end of 2020.

As he resumed his presenting duties at 5.30am, he told listeners of his relief to be back working and thanked Louise Heraghty, Lilian Smith and Neil Doherty for filling in for him.

He explained that he had “been off, trying to get back to some sort of health".

"As you may or may not know, I was off because I had Covid-19.

"But I am almost back to normality. I'm certainly well enough to go back to work."

Byrne, who has three children with wife Linda, also thanked listeners for all their good wishes.

"I am absolutely over the moon, emotional and delighted to be back,” he said.

Later in the show, he was welcomed back by Sports anchor Darren Frehill, where according to RTE.ie, he said he had been “very ill” with the virus.

"December 22 was my last show and then unfortunately I was a close contact and then developed Covid-19 then just around Christmas time, so we'd a positive test then after Christmas," he said.

"Sure, there was no Christmas dinner. We were all in our own rooms, hiding from each other.

"I just want to say a very quick opportunity - and I won't mention it again because there's people in terrible condition, in dire state at the moment in hospitals and things - but I've been extremely lucky.

“I was ill - quite ill - for about a week and a half, but at home and being well looked after by family and friends and neighbours. My aunt, who'd be well over 70, decided to drop in a full shop into the porch one of the days.”

He added: "People were very good and looked after us extremely well, and people in RTÉ as well, checking up on us. I'm feeling glad to be back.

"I was certified back to work last week by the GP for today, so I'm feeling extremely grateful.

He added: "I just want to say to anybody who's listening as well - and I know this goes across the board and across the country and across the world probably - people are very good.

"When they find out that you're ill, people are amazing. On Stephen's Day, one of our friends went down and got us something that we needed - just left his family and went down and got what we needed. It's much, much, much appreciated.

"But I'm delighted to be back, I have to say. And I'm feeling very privileged to have recovered."

He said he was “incredulous” when he first got the text from the HSE confirming that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and he ended his show by reminding people to adhere to good hand hygiene.

