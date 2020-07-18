'Extremely grateful'- singer Mary Byrne looking for hero stranger who brought home her sister after she went missing on holiday

Singer Mary Byrne is searching for a stranger who helped to safely bring home her sister, who has dementia, after she left their holiday home in the middle of the night.

The Dubliner said that her beloved sister Betty was only wearing a dressing gown and had nothing on her feet when she wandered off from the house they were staying in in Brittas Bay.

Thankfully, a man came across Betty (73) and brought her safely back to her home in Tallaght, Dublin, 65km away.

The X Factor star (60) said that the man who offered her sister a lift even stopped to get her a cup of tea on the way.

"I am away spending time with my sister who has dementia," she posted on social media.

"During the night or early morning she made her way out of our holiday home in Brittas Bay in only her dressing gown and bare feet and ended up back at her house in Tallaght in Dublin.

"She is now safe. She told us a man found her and gave her a lift, even stopping to get her a cup of tea on the journey back to Dublin and he dropped her off at her house.

"We are extremely grateful to this man and would really like to find him, and find out where he picked her up from. But mostly to thank him for looking after her."

Betty was diagnosed with dementia last August. Mary said that she cries and gets emotional some of the time but most of the time "lives in her own little bubble".

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline yesterday, Mary opened up about her sister's dementia and the effect it has had on her family.

"I’ve only got one sister, we’re very close, I love her to bits," she said.

"My mother had Alzheimer's too, it’s a horrible stressful time for the young girls who are looking after her.

"I’ve lost the person who always rang me and told me she was there for me and loved me and that she was there for me. I've lost that woman and it's very hard.

"She goes and she comes, she goes and she comes. It's just a horrible time for the family."

Mary said that she is desperate to find the man who helped her sister so that she can express her gratitude in person.

