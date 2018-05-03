Expectant mum Laura Sexton and husband Johnny lead rugby couples for honours at the Áras

Laura, who is expecting her third child with the Leinster and Ireland superstar, beamed as she showed off her baby bump at the exclusive event at Áras an Uachtaráinon Tuesday, to celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam win in March.

Sexton was joined by his teammates and their partners, including Cian Healy and fiancée Laura Smith, who opted for an Insta-worthy look in high waisted pink cigarette trousers from Zara.

Cian Healy and Laura Smith pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Devin Toner and his wife Mary looked equally dapper, he in a classic navy suit and she is a pair of red palazzo pants.