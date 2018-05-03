Style Celebrity News

Expectant mum Laura Sexton and husband Johnny lead rugby couples for honours at the Áras

Johnny Sexton and his wife Laura and the Triple Crown pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Devin Toner and his wife Mary pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Cian Healy and Laura Smith pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
CJ Stander and Jean Marie Stander pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Bundee Aki and Kayla Lelemia pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Johnny Sexton and his wife Laura looked the picture of happiness as they met with President Michael D. Higgins at a special reception hosted in honour of the Irish rugby team.

Laura, who is expecting her third child with the Leinster and Ireland superstar, beamed as she showed off her baby bump at the exclusive event at Áras an Uachtaráinon Tuesday, to celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam win in March.

Sexton was joined by his teammates and their partners, including Cian Healy and fiancée Laura Smith, who opted for an Insta-worthy look in high waisted pink cigarette trousers from Zara.

Cian Healy and Laura Smith pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Devin Toner and his wife Mary looked equally dapper, he in a classic navy suit and she is a pair of red palazzo pants.

Devin Toner and his wife Mary pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Munster's CJ Stander and his wife of five years Jean Marie went for complementary dark looks and she stunned in a fitted black midi dress with keyhole sleeves.

CJ Stander and Jean Marie Stander pictured with President Michael D Higgins this evening for at Aras an Uachtarain for a reception in honour of the Irish Rugby Team's Grand Slam victory. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Online Editors

