Expectant mum Laura Sexton and husband Johnny lead rugby couples for honours at the Áras
Johnny Sexton and his wife Laura looked the picture of happiness as they met with President Michael D. Higgins at a special reception hosted in honour of the Irish rugby team.
Laura, who is expecting her third child with the Leinster and Ireland superstar, beamed as she showed off her baby bump at the exclusive event at Áras an Uachtaráinon Tuesday, to celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam win in March.
Sexton was joined by his teammates and their partners, including Cian Healy and fiancée Laura Smith, who opted for an Insta-worthy look in high waisted pink cigarette trousers from Zara.
Devin Toner and his wife Mary looked equally dapper, he in a classic navy suit and she is a pair of red palazzo pants.
Munster's CJ Stander and his wife of five years Jean Marie went for complementary dark looks and she stunned in a fitted black midi dress with keyhole sleeves.
Online Editors
