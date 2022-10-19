Former RTÉ presenter Eoghan McDermott is returning to the limelight almost two years after being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct by a woman on social media.

The 38-year-old will be back to narrate the new series of Love Island Australia after he was replaced last year by Cork actor and comedian Stephen Mullan having suddenly vanished from the airwaves.

Mr McDermott had previously voiced the first two seasons of the Channel 9 dating show.

A spokeswoman for the show told Independent.ie: "Eoghan will be narrating this year's upcoming season of Love Island Australia.”

In February 2021, the Limerick native left the popular 2FM breakfast show that he co-presented with Doireann Garrihy, and no reason was given for his departure.

In March of this year, he broke his silence in a statement to say “false allegations” had been made about him — referring to comments posted anonymously on Twitter and Reddit in which a woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing,” McDermott said.

“At the request of and with consideration for the other party to this dispute, I will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

Mr McDermott accompanied the Twitter post with a letter issued by Mary Cowhey Solicitors, representing his accuser, to his own solicitor Paul Tweed.

The letter said that during the course of some internet postings and a number of tweets made through an anonymous Twitter account in March 2021, their client made false allegations against the presenter.

“Those remarks arose out of a relationship they had in or around October 2010,” it read.

“Our client accepts there were a number of serious falsehoods contained in her publications, which may have caused distress to your client and those closest to him.”

“Our client sincerely regrets publishing the inaccuracies contained in those publications and acknowledges that they have had a harmful effect on your client and those close to him.

“These inaccuracies were the product of the elapse of time since 2010 and the published tweets. They also stemmed out of an unreasonable reliance placed on false information from third parties.”

It went on to state that their client accepted she was at the age of consent at the time that she and Mr McDermott met or engaged in a physical relationship, contrary to the original claim.

“She acknowledges the severity of this false claim and retracts it unequivocally. Our client also accepts, without reservation, that she falsely claimed that your client had fled the country on account of these claims,” it added.

Suggestions by their client that members of his family were in An Garda Síochána were also “inaccurate and unfounded”.

They also said their client accepted that it was wrong to tweet and retweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties as well as making “entirely false” claims he was involved in illegal drug use in a work-related video.

“Our client regrets her actions and acknowledges that her actions have caused, and continue to cause, detriment and distress to your client and those close to him,” it added.

Their client accepted that Mr McDermott disputed her version of what happened during their relationship.

“Our client has deleted the statements she published both on Twitter and Reddit and undertakes not to republish them on any forum, public or private,” it states.

The fourth season of Love Island Australia airs from October 31.