Ex is best: Brad Pitt dodges photographers as he attends ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's birthday party

The 55-year-old actor - who split from the former 'Friends' star in 2005 after five years of marriage - was spotted making a casual entrance at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, arriving alone in a black Escalade and quickly making his way inside, wearing a cap, in a bid to dodge photographers who were waiting outside.

Other guests at the party were said to include another of Brad's former flames, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Jennifer's former boyfriend John Mayer, and the singer's ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, who arrived by motorcycle with her partner Orlando Bloom.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton had hoped to join the festivities for her 'Dumplin'' co-star - who turns 50 on Monday, but claimed she'd been too busy to buy her a gift.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's having a party. I've been invited. I'm going to try to go!

"I'm just going to go... eat her food and drink her wine and say 'Happy Birthday!'

"I don't have time to get her a present. I'm busy! No, I'll think of something."

It was previously claimed Jennifer and Brad had got back in contact following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

However, a source said: "They aren't in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there's been a new project or big event."

The 'Cake' actress - who split from Justin Theroux last February after two years of marriage - recently insisted she still regards her relationships with both Brad and the 'Leftovers' actor as "successful".

She said: "I don't feel a void. I really don't.

"My marriages, they've been very successful, in personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore.

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice.

"When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's OK. That's not a failure.

Online Editors