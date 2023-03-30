| 10.8°C Dublin

Ex-Fair City star Aoibhín Garrihy shares poem tribute as beloved dog Rubie dies

But you were the first, the one who taught me how to care for, and nurture, and love unconditionally’

Aoibhín and John with Rubie after getting engaged

Aoibhín and John with Rubie after getting engaged

Aoibhín and John with Rubie after getting engaged

Aoibhín and John with Rubie after getting engaged

Eimear Rabbitt

Aoibhín Garrihy has shared a poem in tribute to her late dog Rubie, describing her as “the one who taught ne how to love unconditionally”.

The Dubliner shared the news of Rubie’s death on Instagram alongside the words and a series of photos of her and her family with their beloved pooch.

