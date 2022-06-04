Ex-boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande stabbed to death at party in London

A former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande has been stabbed to death at a jubilee party in east London.

Rapper Hypo, whose real name is Lamar Jackson, was stabbed while at an event in Woodford on Friday.

Police were called in the early hours of Friday morning to reports of a fight at a venue on Chigwell Road.

Grime artist Mr Jackson was found with stab injuries and despite efforts from paramedics to save the 39-year-old, from Hackney, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched and a crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made.

The Met Police named the victim on Saturday as Mr Jackson. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Formal identification has yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

