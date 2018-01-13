Ewan McGregor's wife Eve Mavrakis responds to his awkward Golden Globes speech

Eve Mavrakis has reportedly responded to husband Ewan McGregor's Golden Globes speech in which he thanked her and his rumoured new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Eve Mavrakis has reportedly responded to husband Ewan McGregor's Golden Globes speech in which he thanked her and his rumoured new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Mavrakis and McGregor (46) are reported to have separated after 22 years of marriage.

The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series Golden Globe for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo, which also stars Winstead (33). “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk," he said on collecting his globe.

Ewan McGregor (R) and Eve Mavrakis arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this. “There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

Actor Ewan McGregor and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the "Fargo" For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on May 11, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Neither McGregor nor Mavrakis have commented officially on reports about the state of their marriage. However, when asked by the Daily Mail about how she felt about Ewan's speech, Mavrakis said, "No, I did not like his speech."

When asked why, she reportedly added, "For the same reasons you are here asking me about it. I am not going to say any more." Ewan McGregor thanks wife and rumoured girlfriend after Globes win

Online Editors