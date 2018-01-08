Style Celebrity News

Monday 8 January 2018

Ewan McGregor thanks his estranged wife and rumoured girlfriend after Golden Globes win

 

Ewan McGregor accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Fargo during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Ewan McGregor attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Laura Harding, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Ewan McGregor thanked his wife and the actress rumoured to be his new girlfriend as he collected his Golden Globe.

The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series for TV gong for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo.

Picking up his prize dressed in a black tuxedo and black shirt with a Time’s Up badge on his lapel, he paid tribute to Eve Mavrakis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star who is reported to be his new girlfriend.

He said: “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.

“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this.

“There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

Eve Mavraki and actor Ewan McGregor attend the
Eve Mavraki and actor Ewan McGregor attend the "On The Road" Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

