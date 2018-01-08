Ewan McGregor thanks his estranged wife and rumoured girlfriend after Golden Globes win

The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series for TV gong for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo.

Congratulations to Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Fargo (@FargoFX) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oxG2EAVb78 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Picking up his prize dressed in a black tuxedo and black shirt with a Time’s Up badge on his lapel, he paid tribute to Eve Mavrakis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star who is reported to be his new girlfriend.

He said: “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.