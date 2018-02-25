Style Celebrity News

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead split - just months after he ended his 22-year marriage

Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead have split, according to reports.

The pair met on the set of Fargo, and their romance went public when they were photographed kissing in a London cafe in October.

Reports suggested the Scottish actor had left the mother of his four children at the beginning of the summer.

According to US magazine Star, a source said: "Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her."

Last month, McGregor's estranged wife Eve Mavrakis broke her silence following the end of her 22-year marriage to the actor.

Mavrakis (51) said: "It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK."

The former couple shares Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk.

Ewan is seeking joint custody of his three minor children, while Mavrakis, who also filed for divorce this week, wants sole care and visiting rights for her estranged husband.

The actor raised eyebrows when he thanked Eve onstage at the Golden Globes earlier last month.

McGregor landed the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television prize for his dual roles in crime drama Fargo, in which he portrayed twins Emmit and Ray Stussy, and as he collected the honour in Los Angeles, he took a moment to express his gratitude for his family's support.

He said: "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who's always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children - Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk - I love you."

