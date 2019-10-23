Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 23 October 2019

Europe's most glamorous royals are putting on a show-stopping display in Tokyo

All eyes might be on Meghan and Harry, but Europe's most glamorous royals have descended on Tokyo, Japan for a fashion face-off for the ages

(L to R) The Netherlands' Queen Máxima and King Willem Alexander, Denmark's Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe
(L to R) The Netherlands' Queen Máxima and King Willem Alexander, Denmark's Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe
King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia of Spain arrive at the Imperial Palace for the Court Banquets after the Ceremony of the Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on October 22, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by PIERRE EMMANUEL DELETREE/Pool/Getty Images)
King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia arrive at the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo on October 22, 2019
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on October 22, 2019. (Photo by Carl Court / POOL / AFP)
In this handout picture released by Japanese Government on October 22, 2019 Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia leave the Imperial Palace after Emperor Naruhito officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in Tokyo. (Photo by Handout / Japanese Government / AFP)
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrive to attend the Enthronement Ceremony Of Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Imperial Palace on October 22, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive at the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo on October 22, 2019
Netherland's King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo on October 22, 2019
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

While the news cycle continues to focus its gaze on British royals, European monarchies are giving them a run for their money with a show-stopping display in Tokyo, Japan.

Some of Europe's most glamorous royals celebrated the White Tie Court Banquet in Japan with colourful displays of fashion diplomacy and just the right sprinkle of sparkle to satiate the appetite of royal watchers the world over. The event at Japan's Imperial Palace honours Emperor Naruhito's enthronement and allows for one of the rare occasions to gather incomparable regal style, outside of a royal wedding or funeral.

It's a centuries old tradition that celebrates the pomp and circumstance associated with royal families.

The Netherlands' Queen Máxima led the arrivals in a a colourful couture gown by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, a favourite of hers for black tie events, showcasing the finest of her country's fashion, clasping a black woven clutch by Isla and wearing the unofficial uniform of female guests: a delicate belt to keep her sash in check. The show-stopper was the Ruby Peacock tiara, a favourite with Máxima, dating back to 1897 during Queen Wilhelmina's reign.

Netherland's King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo on October 22, 2019
Netherland's King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo on October 22, 2019

Queen Letizia of Spain continued her campaign as the world's best dressed royal in two jaw-dropping ensembles, the first of which was a Matilde Cano number she wore to the coronation, adding a contemporary edge with a Nana Golmar flat hairband and jewels by Spanish brand Anso Rena. But it was her breathtaking arrival to the evening ceremony in a fuschia ballgown with floral white embroidery by Carolina Herrera, that stood out among a sea of impeccably dressed royals.

Her choice of the Fleur de Lys tiara is among the most revered in the Spanish family's vault and only used on exceptional occasions.

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, often considered the most influential style icon with workwear in particular, stuck to her usual muted tones, this time in a lilac off the shoulder gown with embellished cape detail by Valentino and the Edwardian tiara.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, stepping in for her mother Queen Sonja and joining her father King Harald for the festivities opted for a nude lace dress. Belgium's Queen Mathilde, one of the most underrated icons, chose a glittering gold cap sleeve gown; the perfect follow-up to her formal blush pink dress with floor length cape detail and pillbox hat earlier in the day.

In this handout picture released by Japanese Government on October 22, 2019 Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia leave the Imperial Palace after Emperor Naruhito officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in Tokyo. (Photo by Handout / Japanese Government / AFP)
In this handout picture released by Japanese Government on October 22, 2019 Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia leave the Imperial Palace after Emperor Naruhito officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in Tokyo. (Photo by Handout / Japanese Government / AFP)

Online Editors

