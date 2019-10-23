Europe's most glamorous royals are putting on a show-stopping display in Tokyo

Some of Europe's most glamorous royals celebrated the White Tie Court Banquet in Japan with colourful displays of fashion diplomacy and just the right sprinkle of sparkle to satiate the appetite of royal watchers the world over. The event at Japan's Imperial Palace honours Emperor Naruhito's enthronement and allows for one of the rare occasions to gather incomparable regal style, outside of a royal wedding or funeral.

It's a centuries old tradition that celebrates the pomp and circumstance associated with royal families.

The Netherlands' Queen Máxima led the arrivals in a a colourful couture gown by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, a favourite of hers for black tie events, showcasing the finest of her country's fashion, clasping a black woven clutch by Isla and wearing the unofficial uniform of female guests: a delicate belt to keep her sash in check. The show-stopper was the Ruby Peacock tiara, a favourite with Máxima, dating back to 1897 during Queen Wilhelmina's reign.

Netherland's King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo on October 22, 2019

Queen Letizia of Spain continued her campaign as the world's best dressed royal in two jaw-dropping ensembles, the first of which was a Matilde Cano number she wore to the coronation, adding a contemporary edge with a Nana Golmar flat hairband and jewels by Spanish brand Anso Rena. But it was her breathtaking arrival to the evening ceremony in a fuschia ballgown with floral white embroidery by Carolina Herrera, that stood out among a sea of impeccably dressed royals.

Her choice of the Fleur de Lys tiara is among the most revered in the Spanish family's vault and only used on exceptional occasions.

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, often considered the most influential style icon with workwear in particular, stuck to her usual muted tones, this time in a lilac off the shoulder gown with embellished cape detail by Valentino and the Edwardian tiara.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, stepping in for her mother Queen Sonja and joining her father King Harald for the festivities opted for a nude lace dress. Belgium's Queen Mathilde, one of the most underrated icons, chose a glittering gold cap sleeve gown; the perfect follow-up to her formal blush pink dress with floor length cape detail and pillbox hat earlier in the day.

In this handout picture released by Japanese Government on October 22, 2019 Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia leave the Imperial Palace after Emperor Naruhito officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in Tokyo. (Photo by Handout / Japanese Government / AFP)

