'Eternals' star Barry Keoghan reveals fears for elderly grandmother cocooning in Dublin

Dublin star is gearing up for role in 'top secret' new project

Barry Keoghan is the ambassador of the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund Expand

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan has spoken of his fears for his elderly grandmother cocooning in a flat in the north inner city while he's overseas filming.

The talented 'Marvel' star (27) was raised by his granny Patricia (86) and his aunt Lorraine and has remained in close contact with his family during the pandemic.

"I'm in contact with her all the time. She's cocooning now in the flats and with the lack of space, it's really hard," he told independent.ie.