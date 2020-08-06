'Eternals' star Barry Keoghan reveals fears for elderly grandmother cocooning in Dublin

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan has spoken of his fears for his elderly grandmother cocooning in a flat in the north inner city while he's overseas filming.

The talented 'Marvel' star (27) was raised by his granny Patricia (86) and his aunt Lorraine and has remained in close contact with his family during the pandemic.

"I'm in contact with her all the time. She's cocooning now in the flats and with the lack of space, it's really hard," he told independent.ie.

"She's trapped in there and all she has is her back balcony. The old people are at risk so you don't want to take any chances so that does worry me a lot. But she's been really good, she's feeling good, she's catching up on all of her Eastenders and all of her soaps. It's hard not being with her, you'll always miss your family when you're away."

Expand Close Barry Keoghan is the ambassador of the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry Keoghan is the ambassador of the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

He added: "She's a healthy woman otherwise and she likes her few drinks on a Thursday and Friday with her Bingo and she likes getting out and having her little dance so she is fit and well otherwise which is reassuring."

Read More

Like many others, he has found the global Covid-19 crisis "overwhelming", especially because he's a self-confessed germaphobe and also has OCD.

"It's been tough, as it is for everyone. It's not a natural thing, is it? I'm just trying to find something that can give you some sort of reality and normality to everything going on. It's been nice as well having the time to myself to watch movies and stuff."

He has been keeping his mental health strong by going out for runs to keep up his fitness levels.

But he has just landed a major role in a "top-secret" project, which has just gone into pre-production in an overseas location.

Expand Close Barry Keoghan as Wayne in Love/Hate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry Keoghan as Wayne in Love/Hate

"I haven't landed into set yet; I'm just getting into the zone, just preparing mentally for it and all that. I'd love to but I actually can't tell you anything about it but everything's going good," he said.

Having started off his promising acting career aged 20 in 2013 as the notorious 'cat killer' in Love/Hate, his astonishing talent has seen him land some huge parts Stateside. Notable roles include his leading role in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' opposite Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell as well as landing a dream role as the villain Druig in the new Marvel blockbuster 'The Eternals.'

He joins an A-list cast that includes Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden alongside Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

Keoghan revealed the movie was originally due to come out this November but has now been pushed back to February due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Expand Close Barry Keoghan as Martin in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry Keoghan as Martin in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

But the down-to-earth star says he owes all his success to the support he got in his local area of Summerhill at a young age, having come from a disadvantaged background in the north inner city.

Today saw him named as the ambassador of the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, which celebrates its ten-year anniversary this year.

Expand Close (L-R) Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan of 'The Eternals' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disneys D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Getty Images for Disney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (L-R) Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan of 'The Eternals' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disneys D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Marking a decade of support for youth-orientated non-profit groups across Ireland, this year's fund sees €50,000 being made available to worthy projects like community and voluntary organisations which support young people aged 16-25.

Barry credits his own neighbourhood youth project (NYP) and the Belvedere football club for helping him through some tough times.

"I would go there every day, have a bit of food, play guitar and piano, watch a movie. The youth workers in there were just amazing; they were just really really good. Any trouble I ever had, I could go in there and do my homework and get grinds.

"It was a place you could really relax and get a few hours out of the day. Some days they might bring you out and go-karting. It's really important that these local projects have support and can continue to get help.

"For me, I look back and think that's what shaped me, these clubs. So I want to support the Coca-Cola thank you fund in any way that I can."

Barry is encouraging youth leaders to apply for funding at coca-cola.ie/community/thank-you-fund before the closing date of Friday September 25, 2020.