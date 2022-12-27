Erin McGregor ‘totally speechless’ after surprise panto proposal

Erin McGregor has announced her engagement to her partner of eight years, Terry Kavanagh.

The pair met in Las Vegas back in 2014 at one of Erin's brother Conor McGregor’s UFC fights and share son Harry (6) together, while Erin is also mum to 22-year-old Taylor.

Terry decided to take their relationship one step further and popped the question while Erin was on the Olympia Theatre stage performing in the Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk pantomime.

Terry appeared on the stage during the encore and got down on one knee in front of a cheering live audience on St Stephen’s Day.

Erin shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram, where she can be seen covering her face in surprise as she appeared to be lost for words.

“I’m totally speechless, with every hurdle and struggle we’ve been through, we’ve been through it together, and I know whatever comes our way we will take it on as a team,” she captioned the post.

“My heart is bursting with all of the love and support from everyone and I’m still trying to process the magic of it all.

“Our love story might not have been straightforward, but I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend and my gorgeous family.

“Here’s to forever with you,” she added, tagging her partner in the post.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section to send their congratulations to the happy couple.

Influencer and businesswoman Rosie Connolly joined the tributes, writing: “Awwww Erin, how incredible and what a proposal”.

Erin’s panto co-star James Patrice shared a series of heart emojis and said: “Wooooo”.

Pal Terrie McEvoy gushed “Aww this is amazing!! Huge congrats Erin”, while influencer Clementine MacNeice wrote: “Awwww amazing Erin!!! Huge congrats”.

And Jenny McCarthy chimed in: “Omg, that is incredible news”.

Erin previously opened up about her dream of getting married and said she’d love to have a fairytale wedding.

"I would love to get married, I would love the big bright dress and the big day out. For me, it has always been a dream of mine to be dressed like a princess,” she told RSVP Magazine back in 2018.