Erin McGregor and long-term love Terry Kavanagh put on an affectionate display in Dublin after she was voted off Dancing With The Stars.

Erin McGregor hits the right style note in €26 dress as she puts on loved-up display with boyfriend Terry Kavanagh

Conor McGregor's big sister is the latest celebrity to be voted off the competitive dancing show and she previously praised her other half for "holding it all together behind the scenes". The couple have a 19-month-old son Harry together and 18-year-old daughter Taylor from a previous relationship.

Terry works as a courier and a fight MC and she praised his work ethic, saying he works nearly seven days a week in order to provide for their family. "Terry works nearly seven days. He has his week-day work, he’s a courier, but he’s also a singer and does MC-ing at fight nights," she said.

Erin McGregor and her partner Terry Kavanagh Spotted walking on Clarendon Street, Dublin

"I’ve had 16 months of maternity leave, so Terry has been holding the financial fort and that’s the difference in my relationship now.” "I never really had that before. That’s really amazing for me, that I had that time with Harry."

"Terry is really such a great man. He said, ‘You stay at home and I’ll work the seven days to keep us going.’ Sometimes he goes straight from the day job to the night job." The couple looked happier than ever as they walked hand in hand on Dublin's Clarendon Street, with Erin successfully mixing high street with high end: a leopard print dress from Zara €25.99 mixed with the two-tone Cahier crossbody bag by Prada, for €2,000.

Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

Online Editors