Episode titles revealed for third series of Stranger Things

Mall Rats, The Sauna Test and The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard have been revealed as some of the episode titles for the new series of Stranger Things.

Mall Rats, The Sauna Test and The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard have been revealed as some of the episode titles for the new series of Stranger Things.

Fans have waited eagerly for more information about the third season of the 1980s-based Netflix sci-fi/horror show, which will arrive on the streaming service next year.

A short teaser clip has given away the eight episode names, although there is no further information about what they each mean.

The other titles are Suzie, Do You Copy?, The Source, The Birthday, The Bite and The Battle Of Starcourt.

The clip also confirms that the series will pick up less than a year after the events of the second series.

The award-winning programme, created by Ross and Matt Duffer, follows a group of children as they experience a set of supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, thanks to a monster from alternative dimension the Upside Down.

Stranger Things was nominated for five primetime Emmy Awards this year, including best supporting actress for Millie Bobby Brown and outstanding drama series.

The series also stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton, among others.

The new season will welcome newcomer Maya Hawke, the daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, as Robin.

Press Association