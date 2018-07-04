England players were flanked by their wives and girlfriends after their win against Colombia at the World Cup.

England players were flanked by their wives and girlfriends after their win against Colombia at the World Cup.

A horde of the players' partners have set up a contingent in Moscow, Russia, to cheer on their other halves, and while they haven't quite reached 2006 levels in Baden Baden; they have been unwavering in their commitment to glamour at every opportunity.

And they looked picture perfect as they witnessed their other halves make history after a penalty shootout victory on Tuesday night. Rebekah Vardy, who is married to England striker Jamie Vardy, was front and centre to wish her husband well, dressed immaculately in a pair of skinny jeans and white leather Alexander McQueen runners to balance out her jersey.

Earlier in the day, she posted a picture alongside Fern Hawkins, who is dating Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford's girlfriend Megan Davison and Charlotte Tripper, who is married to Kieran, outside the venue.

MOSC Jamie Vardy of England kissing his wife Rebekah Vardy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Ruby Mae, who has been dating Dele Alli for two years, was also there to cheer on her boyfriend, as was Jack Butland's fiancée Annabel Peyton.

Vardy has, unsurprisingly, been the most talked about WAG as she has been tackling trolls at every chance and her own career in the spotlight to focus on. A London-based PR Claire Shiels predicts her popularity at this year's World Cup could result in lucrative earnings of her own, estimated to reach up to €2m over the next year.

"Since their arrival in Russia, Rebekah appears to have become the spokesperson for the England team’s wives. She’s a natural choice being glamorous, outspoken on many points, ambitious and very comfortable in the media spotlight," Shiels told the Daily Mail.

"It seems highly likely then, given the level of PR she has generated during the World Cup, that Rebekah will be flooded with requests for endorsements, particularly as it is rumoured that a film about Jamie’s life is being planned.

Ruby Mae, girlfirend of England's Dele Alli in the stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow

"Openly admitting to spending a fortune on cosmetics and surgery, she’s the perfect choice for such brands, although being a dedicated mum may mean parenting products have her in their sights, too."

Rebekah Vardy in the stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Megan Davison, girlfriend of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (left) Annie Kilner, girlfriend of England's Kyle Walker (centre) and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England's Jamie Vardy during the FIFA World Cup Group G match at Kaliningrad Stadium

