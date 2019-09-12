Empire star Terrence Howard has said he intends to stop working as an actor.

Empire star Terrence Howard: I’m not going to act anymore

The 50-year-old is filming the final series of the American TV drama, in which he plays lead character Lucious Lyon.

Asked what he intends to do when the show ends, he told Extra: “I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending.”

The former Hustle & Flow star said of his future plans: “I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

Of saying goodbye to Empire, he added: “I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”

Jussie Smollett previously starred in the Fox drama.

Police allege that Smollett staged a racist, homophobic attack against himself as a publicity stunt but the actor has maintained his account is true.

PA Media