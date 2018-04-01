’Emotional and overwhelming’: Mandy Moore writes account of her 'nervous' Kilimanjaro climb

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has said it was “emotional and overwhelming” to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has said it was “emotional and overwhelming” to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The actress posted a series of photographs from the climb on Instagram as she shared details of the conditions of the hike with her fiance Taylor Goldsmith.

“Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for. And we’re off. #CountdowntoKili has arrived. I’ve been dreaming of seeing her and doing this since I was 18. Couldn’t be more grateful for this crew and everything this experience is bound to be. Let’s do this! 🙌🏼 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:13am PDT “All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible.

“Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. “There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.”

The actress previously said she has dreamed of climbing the mountain since she was 18 and listed it as “#1 on my bucket list”.

Press Association