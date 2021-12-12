Emmerdale star Danny Millar crowned winner of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has been crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Coronation Street's Simon Gregson came second while Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge took third place.

Speaking after being declared the show's winner, Miller said: "I mean honestly, from the bottom of my heart and my family's heart - thank you so much, this is just the best thing that's ever happened to me, bar my son. So yeah, I can't believe it, I'm shocked."

He added: "I never thought I'd be in this position, I barely thought I'd make it through the first two or three votes or so."

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec in the castle studio ahead of the winner being announced, Miller said he had decided to appear on the show three weeks after the birth of his first child, a son called Albert, in order to secure his future financially.

He said: "I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future. I wasn't financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that. It would set me and my family up. I feel like I have done it. I feel proud of myself and I hope my family are as well."

Speaking about his Emmerdale character Aaron Dingle, he said: "I have played him for such a long time. Everybody knows me as that character so it is my chance to have a bit of a laugh, meet loads of new people and just be a bit different and do something in the reality world. And I have loved every minute of it."

Coronation Street's Simon Gregson, who finished second, told the pair he had finished the series with greater self-confidence.

He said: "I knew before I came in that I needed to be in a certain state of mind not to be 'blah blah blah' and I think I achieved that."