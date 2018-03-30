Style Celebrity News

Emma Thompson looks younger than her 58 years with this stunning new makeover

Emma Thompson attending the BBC screening of King Lear held at The Soho Hotel, London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
British actress and Oscar winner Emma Thompson looked younger than her years at a recent screening of a new BBC adaptation of King Lear.

Thompson (58), who plays Lear’s ambitious and cruel eldest daughter Goneril in the film, knows how to have fun with her style.

She paired a pinstriped suit with a silky white camisole underneath. Her peroxide blonde hair was slicked back from her face.

And she finished the outfit with her funky silver Stella McCartney shoes, which retail at just over €700.

The star turned heads at the screening, which was also attended by her co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Irish actor Andrew Scott.

Florence Pugh (left) and Emma Thompson attending the BBC screening of King Lear held at The Soho Hotel, London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Florence Pugh (left), Andrew Scott and Emma Thompson attending the BBC screening of King Lear held at The Soho Hotel, London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
