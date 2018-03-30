Emma Thompson looks younger than her 58 years with this stunning new makeover
British actress and Oscar winner Emma Thompson looked younger than her years at a recent screening of a new BBC adaptation of King Lear.
Thompson (58), who plays Lear’s ambitious and cruel eldest daughter Goneril in the film, knows how to have fun with her style.
She paired a pinstriped suit with a silky white camisole underneath. Her peroxide blonde hair was slicked back from her face.
And she finished the outfit with her funky silver Stella McCartney shoes, which retail at just over €700.
The star turned heads at the screening, which was also attended by her co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Irish actor Andrew Scott.
Online Editors